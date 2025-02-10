Bryan Figg’s New Book, "From Me to You, Dad," is a Collection of Encouraging Messages and Sayings to Help Inspire Readers to Strive for Success Each and Every Day
O'Fallon, MO, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryan Figg has completed his most recent book, “From Me to You, Dad”: a heartfelt series of daily reflections and sayings designed to help encourage readers each and every day, offering comfort and guidance in a weary world.
“Life is not about what other people think,” writes Figg. “It is not about the awards you get. It is not about success or money. It is about what you do for other people. It is about making a difference. It is about how humble you are. It is about God and family. Be positive, smile, and laugh. Love yourself. Follow God’s word, remember his commandments, and listen. Life is long and God’s plan is not always seen right away. Be patient, and you will see it because believing in God does not mean you have to know everything. It doesn’t mean you have to be drenched in grace. It just means you have to accept that you are always in control of yourself, even when you don’t think you are. You have a choice to accept that you are the one that can provide everything you need with prayer, belief, and hope. I love you, Dad!”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryan Figg’s book is an emotionally stirring series that promises to connect with readers from all walks of life, presenting fatherly advice in an easy to digest format designed to be read one page a day. Drawing from the author’s own experiences, “From Me to You, Dad” offers readers a vital resource to help those facing life’s challenges to know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "From Me to You, Dad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
