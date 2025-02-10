Joseph Tichy’s New Book, "Joey the Greyhound Series," is a Charming Story That Follows a Racing Greyhound Who is Adopted and Learns to Enjoy His New Retired Life
Port Orange, FL, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Tichy has completed his most recent book, “Joey the Greyhound Series”: a delightful story that centers around a racing greyhound who retires after a lifetime of racing. Now adopted by a loving human couple, Joey will discover a whole new life as he makes brand new friends and enjoys all sorts of thrilling adventures.
“Joey the racing Greyhound was finally retired,” writes Tichy. “He was black in color with a bright white chest and red collar, making him look like he was wearing a tuxedo. One day, he woke up at the racetrack kennel to find a couple waiting for him. They had heard about the wonderful black greyhound who was ready for a quiet life and played fetch.
“Joey was overjoyed and quickly stood tall, flexing his muscles with excitement, then becoming relaxed. The couple prepared for their new adopted family member by buying a leash, bowls, toys, and beds. They were excited to have Joey in their lives and provided him with a loving home.
“Joey's new life filled him with joy and happiness. He was excited to take walks at the lake and meet new friends and the best part, to meet his new baby sister. Joey was gentle, kind, and sweet, making him the perfect big brother. He would take her for walks, play all day long, teach her to run, and sing her own song. He would show her the world and all it can bring, and he would love her forever, like a brother from no other.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Tichy’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Joey’s adventures, discovering how his love and companionship make him a beloved part of his new family. With colorful artwork to help bring Tichy’s story to life, “Joey the Greyhound Series” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this tale of acceptance, patience and love over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Joey the Greyhound Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
