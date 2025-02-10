J. A. W. Smith’s New Book “Weavers of the Netherdark” Follows a Detective Who Embarks on a Journey Into a Strange New Realm in Order to Clear Her Name of a Murder Charge
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. A. W. Smith, who lives in Louisiana with her husband and three dogs, where she enjoys being a wife, mother, and grandma, has completed her most recent book, “Weavers of the Netherdark”: a gripping fantasy novel that centers around Mid, a homicide detective who becomes the lead suspect on a series of unsolved murder cases and accepts a strange invitation to enter another realm to discover the truth of what’s happening to her.
Smith writes, “A string of unsolved murders. A homicide detective having blackouts becomes the suspect. A handsome, mysterious man offers answers, but his answers challenge everything she knows about reality. A strange new realm fraught with dangers she never could have anticipated. A demon king with a sinister plan. Will she make it out before it’s too late?”
Published by Fulton Books, J. A. W. Smith’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic quest for answers through a fantastical realm where anything is possible. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Weavers of the Netherdark” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a shocking conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Weavers of the Netherdark” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
