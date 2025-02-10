Author Tearle Monette’s New Book, “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet,” is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations That Explore the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tearle Monette is a powerful series of poetry that reflects upon the author’s journey through life, commenting on the various trials and struggles he has faced. With each entry, Monette bears his soul for all to discover just how similar their struggles may be to his.
Dayton, OH, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tearle Monette has completed his new book, “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet”: a stirring memoir told through poetry that explores the many facets of the author’s life, revealing his hopes, fears, and desires as he moves through the world.
“I’ve written this book for everyone who has been through, or knows someone who has been through, something similar and didn’t know how to put their feelings into words,” writes Monette. “I also have that same problem. I hope that this will help close the gap in how we see, look at, and think about one another. Thanks to everyone who reads and appreciates these poems.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tearle Monette’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to feel that they are not alone in their struggles. Deeply personal and candid, “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet” is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers, encouraging them to be open and honest with others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey into the Mind of a Poet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
