Author Doc Hart’s New Book, "Brother Levi," Explores the Life and Times of Infamous American Mountain Man & Serial Killer Known as the Kentucky Cannibal, Levi Boone Helm
Recent release “Brother Levi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doc Hart is a fascinating historical account that documents the pioneering Helm family, focusing on their most infamous family members, Levi Boone Helm, eventually known as the Kentucky Cannibal. Thoroughly researched and enlightening, “Brother Levi” is a stunning look into one of the most ruthless serial killers in the Old West.
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doc Hart, a veteran of the US Navy as well as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lives with his wife in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Brother Levi”: a stirring and compelling historical account that explores the pioneering Helm family history, focusing on Levi Boone Helm, whose gruesome actions led him to become known historically as the Kentucky Cannibal.
Born in Ohio, author Doc Hart Douglas moved with his family at an early age to Quarter Circle V Bar Ranch, an active cattle ranch in Arizona and home to the Orme School and Orme Summer Camp. It was here in this rustic setting that he developed a keen interest in the heroes and villains of the Old West. Upon graduating from high school, Doc joined the United States Navy and retired after twenty-two years of service as a Torpedoman Chief Petty Officer and U.S. Navy Seal Instructor, during which time he completed a Master of Science degree in Education Administration from the National University in San Diego. He currently works with the Securitas Security Team at the Phoenix Farmers Insurance facility.
“The book is a century-long accurate account of the pioneering Helm family, both in Kentucky and Missouri, highlighting their most infamous family member, one Levi Boone Helm,” writes Hart. “Levi Boone Helm is more commonly known simply as Boone Helm, the Kentucky Cannibal, a true villain of the nineteenth-century frontier. The book is an unabashed, untamed account of Boone Helm by the two men who knew him best, Joseph Helm III, his eldest brother, with input from his uncle James Helm. The journal paints a stark contrast to the dime-store novels or newspaper articles of the day.
“Boone Helm was indeed extraordinary in terms of fearsome brutality and savage cannibalism. Thoroughly skilled in methods of murder, this man’s region of rage extended from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean and from Canada into Mexico and all parts in between. He was not averse to killing strangers, men, women, and children or member of his own family, unlike many villains of the era. Due to the record documented on the pages of the Helm Family Journal, Boone Helm should probably be recognized as the most prolific Serial Killer in American history, bar none! I hope the reader will enjoy the truest telling of Boone Helm’s story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doc Hart’s enthralling tale came about after a recent discovery of the Helm Family Journal, coupled with the family’s permission to disclose its contents. Through sharing the Helm family’s story, Hart hopes to help shed light on who the man behind the moniker of the Kentucky Cannibal was, as well as his lasting legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Brother Levi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Ohio, author Doc Hart Douglas moved with his family at an early age to Quarter Circle V Bar Ranch, an active cattle ranch in Arizona and home to the Orme School and Orme Summer Camp. It was here in this rustic setting that he developed a keen interest in the heroes and villains of the Old West. Upon graduating from high school, Doc joined the United States Navy and retired after twenty-two years of service as a Torpedoman Chief Petty Officer and U.S. Navy Seal Instructor, during which time he completed a Master of Science degree in Education Administration from the National University in San Diego. He currently works with the Securitas Security Team at the Phoenix Farmers Insurance facility.
“The book is a century-long accurate account of the pioneering Helm family, both in Kentucky and Missouri, highlighting their most infamous family member, one Levi Boone Helm,” writes Hart. “Levi Boone Helm is more commonly known simply as Boone Helm, the Kentucky Cannibal, a true villain of the nineteenth-century frontier. The book is an unabashed, untamed account of Boone Helm by the two men who knew him best, Joseph Helm III, his eldest brother, with input from his uncle James Helm. The journal paints a stark contrast to the dime-store novels or newspaper articles of the day.
“Boone Helm was indeed extraordinary in terms of fearsome brutality and savage cannibalism. Thoroughly skilled in methods of murder, this man’s region of rage extended from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean and from Canada into Mexico and all parts in between. He was not averse to killing strangers, men, women, and children or member of his own family, unlike many villains of the era. Due to the record documented on the pages of the Helm Family Journal, Boone Helm should probably be recognized as the most prolific Serial Killer in American history, bar none! I hope the reader will enjoy the truest telling of Boone Helm’s story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doc Hart’s enthralling tale came about after a recent discovery of the Helm Family Journal, coupled with the family’s permission to disclose its contents. Through sharing the Helm family’s story, Hart hopes to help shed light on who the man behind the moniker of the Kentucky Cannibal was, as well as his lasting legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Brother Levi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories