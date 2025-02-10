Author Doc Hart’s New Book, "Brother Levi," Explores the Life and Times of Infamous American Mountain Man & Serial Killer Known as the Kentucky Cannibal, Levi Boone Helm

Recent release “Brother Levi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doc Hart is a fascinating historical account that documents the pioneering Helm family, focusing on their most infamous family members, Levi Boone Helm, eventually known as the Kentucky Cannibal. Thoroughly researched and enlightening, “Brother Levi” is a stunning look into one of the most ruthless serial killers in the Old West.