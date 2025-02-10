Author Danny Zeltser’s New Book, "The Rainbow Apple," is a Charming Story About an Ordinary Apple Who Becomes Extraordinary and Much Loved Around the World

Recent release “The Rainbow Apple” from Covenant Books author Danny Zeltser follows Rainbow Apple, who tells the story of how he became famous worldwide. From his humble beginnings on an apple tree, the titular hero recounts how he received a special coat of rainbow paint that captured the hearts of everyone he met.