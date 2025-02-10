Author Danny Zeltser’s New Book, "The Rainbow Apple," is a Charming Story About an Ordinary Apple Who Becomes Extraordinary and Much Loved Around the World
Recent release “The Rainbow Apple” from Covenant Books author Danny Zeltser follows Rainbow Apple, who tells the story of how he became famous worldwide. From his humble beginnings on an apple tree, the titular hero recounts how he received a special coat of rainbow paint that captured the hearts of everyone he met.
Tenafly, NJ, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danny Zeltser, an author who is only nine years old, has completed his new book, “The Rainbow Apple”: a captivating tale of an everyday apple who finds his world turned upside down after he is painted to represent a rainbow.
In “The Rainbow Apple,” readers are introduced to Rainbow Apple, who started life growing on a tree, just as every other apple does. But after being picked one day by a young boy, Rainbow Apple suddenly finds himself being painted with all sorts of colors and is dismayed that he is no longer able to be eaten by others. However, to his surprise, his new colors dazzle everyone he meets, leading to celebrity status around the world.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Danny Zeltser’s new book came to the author while he was procrastinating from his writing homework and began to play with a stack of rainbow stickies on his desk that were in the shape of an apple, which inspired him to wright a story about a special rainbow apple.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Zeltser’s story to life, “The Rainbow Apple” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to be unique and shine each and every day, just like a rainbow.
Readers can purchase “The Rainbow Apple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “The Rainbow Apple,” readers are introduced to Rainbow Apple, who started life growing on a tree, just as every other apple does. But after being picked one day by a young boy, Rainbow Apple suddenly finds himself being painted with all sorts of colors and is dismayed that he is no longer able to be eaten by others. However, to his surprise, his new colors dazzle everyone he meets, leading to celebrity status around the world.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Danny Zeltser’s new book came to the author while he was procrastinating from his writing homework and began to play with a stack of rainbow stickies on his desk that were in the shape of an apple, which inspired him to wright a story about a special rainbow apple.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Zeltser’s story to life, “The Rainbow Apple” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to be unique and shine each and every day, just like a rainbow.
Readers can purchase “The Rainbow Apple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories