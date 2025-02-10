Author Curtis C. Bryant III’s New Book, “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance,” is a Poignant Guide to Ethical Living in a Divided Modern World
Recent release “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance” from Covenant Books author Curtis C. Bryant III is a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers develop a set of moral and ethical values that transcend cultural, political, and national differences to create peaceful relationships in a diverse world.
Chesapeake, VA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Curtis C. Bryant III, a loving husband of thirty-four years and a proud father of two who served in the Navy for twenty years, has completed his new book, “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance”: a transformative guide offering readers a set of intuitive principles aimed at connection mankind despite the differences that divide them.
“‘Kingdom Ethos’ offers a universal set of moral and ethical values aimed at bridging human differences and encouraging respectful dialogue and behavior,” writes Bryant III. “It draws wisdom from various theological traditions and turns it into practical guidelines for maintaining personal dignity and organizational integrity. By providing a shared ethical foundation that goes beyond cultural, political, and national differences, ‘Kingdom Ethos’ works to create more peaceful and effective relationships in our diverse world. Much like food and water sustain our bodies, ‘Kingdom Ethos’ nourishes our spirits, giving us key principles for meaningful communication and mutual understanding.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Curtis C. Bryant III’s new book offers hope for a future in which individuals can work together, despite living in a time when division is often the norm. Eye-opening and stirring, “Kingdom Ethos” serves as both a roadmap and a call to action for those seeking to contribute to a more moral and just society.
Readers can purchase “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
