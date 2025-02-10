Author Jennifer Koons’s New Book, "Longing," a Captivating Tale of Dreams, Love, and Self-Discovery That Follows a Small-Town Girl Facing the Crossroads of Her Future
Recent release “Longing” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Koons delves into the life of Josette Parks, a high school senior torn between the comfort of her small-town roots and the allure of a broader world. As Josette faces the end of her high school years, she is forced to confront whether she will pursue her dreams or find solace in the familiar.
Lorain, OH, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Koons, an avid reader who was born and raised in Northeast Ohio and currently resides in Lorain with her fiancé and children, has completed her new book, “Longing”: a poignant coming-of-age story that captures the essence of youthful indecision and the quest for self-discovery through the eyes of Josette Parks, a high school senior poised at the brink of adulthood.
“Josette Parks is your typical small-town girl, but she has big dreams,” writes Jennifer. “High school is coming to an end, and she must decide what is next. She has always wanted to get away and experience the world, but is that still how she feels? Obstacles in the form of her lifelong crush, tragedy, familiarity, and indecision have her unsure on what path to take. Will she follow her longing to spread her wings or find comfort in the place she has always called home?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Koons’s enthralling novel masterfully captures the essence of Josette’s emotional landscape as she navigates her final days of high school and contemplates her future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Longing” is set to resonate with anyone who has ever faced the daunting decision of whether to stay within the comfort of the known or to take a leap into uncharted territory.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Longing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
