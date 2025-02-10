Author Jennifer Koons’s New Book, "Longing," a Captivating Tale of Dreams, Love, and Self-Discovery That Follows a Small-Town Girl Facing the Crossroads of Her Future

Recent release “Longing” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Koons delves into the life of Josette Parks, a high school senior torn between the comfort of her small-town roots and the allure of a broader world. As Josette faces the end of her high school years, she is forced to confront whether she will pursue her dreams or find solace in the familiar.