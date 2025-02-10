Author Dianne Carter’s New Book, “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World,” Takes Readers Into a Zombie Apocalypse
Recent release “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World” from Page Publishing author Dianne Carter includes those who are not generally included in the annals of history people read in school.
Medford, OR, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dianne Carter, who was bitten by the writing bug in fifth grade when a teacher assigned a short story, has completed her new book, “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World”: a compelling work that invites readers to get ready for a zombie apocalypse, where humans aren’t the only ones who suffer. Vampires are faced with the problem of finding blood that isn’t tainted by the virus. When ghosts, trolls, werewolves, and war, fear, and love show up, what are they to do to save their lives?
Author Dianne Carter writes, “Alexander Bostwick La Baron awoke in a stranglehold of tangled bedding. He lay thinking about the harrowing night before, a lot of stupid mistakes on top of idiotic blunders. He knew better after all these years, but reason had fled when he smelled the blood. He had to do better next time. Alex stayed in the casket for a few moments as the sleep fog lifted then gathered himself, thinking about the evening ahead. No good lying there fretting about what was past when there was so much to do before him. His antiquated bones twinged a little when he stuck his cold feet into sheepskin slippers and struggled into his robe. He took a moment to admire the new memory foam mattress he’d recently purchased then straightened the twisted satin sheets, tugged the embroidered coverlet over them, fluffed the pillow, and examined the job his manservant Eagor should have done. Looked good. He stepped back and finished his work.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dianne Carter’s heart-pounding tale takes readers into this chaotic world and allows readers to discover how the world begins to piece itself back together.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
