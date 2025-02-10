Authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith’s New Book, "Battle Boy," Follows a Young Boy Who Turns Into a Superhero in Order to Save the Day Alongside His Grandpa

Recent release “Battle Boy” from Page Publishing authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith is a charming story that follows Brantley, a young boy who has the ability to turn into a superhero named Battle Boy. When he sets out to save others one day, his grandpa accompanies him to make sure he stays safe and helps out in any way he can as Battle Boy’s sidekick.