Authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith’s New Book, "Battle Boy," Follows a Young Boy Who Turns Into a Superhero in Order to Save the Day Alongside His Grandpa
Recent release “Battle Boy” from Page Publishing authors Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith is a charming story that follows Brantley, a young boy who has the ability to turn into a superhero named Battle Boy. When he sets out to save others one day, his grandpa accompanies him to make sure he stays safe and helps out in any way he can as Battle Boy’s sidekick.
Warren, IN, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith, who have been married for over twenty years, have completed their new book, “Battle Boy”: an adorable tale of a young boy who, along with his grandpa, sets out under the guise of the superhero Battle Boy in order to help others and save the day.
Authors Harold and Jennifer Smith have worked with kids of all ages for over forty years. They live with their two cats, Joel and Jinx, along with their turkey named Giblet, who loves being petted. Harold and Jennifer enjoy having family dinner on Sundays, and one of their favorite places to go is White Castle.
“Battle Boy, along with his funny old sidekick, work together to rescue people and animals where they live,” share Harold and Jennifer. “Join in on their silly adventures as these two heroes save the day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Smith and Jennifer Smith’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Battle Boy’s epic quest to save the day and help those in need. With colorful artwork and the perfect dose of humor, “Battle Boy” is sure to become a favorite new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Battle Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
