Author Piper Madison Smith’s New Book, "I'd Rather Stay Home," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Sister, Overcomes Her Desire to be Left Alone

Recent release “I'd Rather Stay Home” from Page Publishing author Piper Madison Smith is a captivating tale that follows Charity, a young girl who would rather stay home in solitude than be a part of the world around her. Recognizing her sister needs help, Charming comes to Charity’s aid in order to encourage her to face her fears and anxieties in order to embrace others.