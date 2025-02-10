Author Piper Madison Smith’s New Book, "I'd Rather Stay Home," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Sister, Overcomes Her Desire to be Left Alone
Recent release “I'd Rather Stay Home” from Page Publishing author Piper Madison Smith is a captivating tale that follows Charity, a young girl who would rather stay home in solitude than be a part of the world around her. Recognizing her sister needs help, Charming comes to Charity’s aid in order to encourage her to face her fears and anxieties in order to embrace others.
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Piper Madison Smith, a middle-school student, award winning pageant queen, has completed her new book, “I'd Rather Stay Home”: an adorable story that follows a young girl who learns to overcome her anxieties about being with others through the help of her sister and friends.
“Ambiverts deal with internal challenges that may not always be outwardly evident,” writes Smith. “In this story, Charity is facing feelings of fear, anxiety, and a desire to be left alone in her thoughts. Her twin sister, Charming, understands her sister sometimes seeks solitude but knows she needs to face her struggles for things like school and other major events. So she steps up to shield her from her troubles and help her face them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Piper Madison Smith’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s own observations that children with conditions do not always get treated fairly, thus leading to her creating stories that represent girls with differences and explores their perspectives. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Smith’s story to life, “I’d Rather Stay Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the importance of facing one’s fears while also being understanding of the struggles that others might be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I'd Rather Stay Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Ambiverts deal with internal challenges that may not always be outwardly evident,” writes Smith. “In this story, Charity is facing feelings of fear, anxiety, and a desire to be left alone in her thoughts. Her twin sister, Charming, understands her sister sometimes seeks solitude but knows she needs to face her struggles for things like school and other major events. So she steps up to shield her from her troubles and help her face them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Piper Madison Smith’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s own observations that children with conditions do not always get treated fairly, thus leading to her creating stories that represent girls with differences and explores their perspectives. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Smith’s story to life, “I’d Rather Stay Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the importance of facing one’s fears while also being understanding of the struggles that others might be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I'd Rather Stay Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories