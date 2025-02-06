Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Seventh Magpie – A true story of revelation, healing and justice" by Adam Rainford
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Seventh Magpie – A true story of revelation, healing and justice" by Adam Rainford.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "The Seventh Magpie":
Adam was abused as a child by his table tennis coach. Too ashamed to tell anyone, he buried his secret, which festered and grew. Decades later, after one abuse scandal too many in the press, his past threatened to overwhelm him. No longer able to cope and not knowing what to do, he rang the police…and spectacularly fell apart.
Adam became a border-line alcoholic, scared of what people would think when they found out. A counsellor told him he had PTSD and they unlocked complete memories he’d suppressed - this was the start of the healing process. With help, Adam understood why he’d fallen apart, and learnt to accept this was part of his past and not be defined by it.
As the police investigation progressed, Adam became increasingly keen his story be heard, he wasn’t hiding anymore. Hopefully other victims would see that justice was being done. But, for this to happen he’d have to face his abuser in court.
Adam Rainford is now a Lived Experience Advocate for the NSPCC.
“Adam writes from the heart, honest with himself and the reader, allowing us to see inside his fears and hopes. Like a trusted friend, Adam offers a brave and compelling roadmap for facing down abuse and coming out the other side.”
– Fay Maxted OBE, CEO The Survivors Trust
"The Seventh Magpie" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
255 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949218
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800949355
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.63 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DRGSBLLK
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TSMAGPIE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Adam was abused as a child by his table tennis coach. Too ashamed to tell anyone, he buried his secret, which festered and grew. Decades later, after one abuse scandal too many in the press, his past threatened to overwhelm him. No longer able to cope and not knowing what to do, he rang the police…and spectacularly fell apart.
Adam became a border-line alcoholic, scared of what people would think when they found out. A counsellor told him he had PTSD and they unlocked complete memories he’d suppressed - this was the start of the healing process. With help, Adam understood why he’d fallen apart, and learnt to accept this was part of his past and not be defined by it.
As the police investigation progressed, Adam became increasingly keen his story be heard, he wasn’t hiding anymore. Hopefully other victims would see that justice was being done. But, for this to happen he’d have to face his abuser in court.
Adam Rainford is now a Lived Experience Advocate for the NSPCC.
“Adam writes from the heart, honest with himself and the reader, allowing us to see inside his fears and hopes. Like a trusted friend, Adam offers a brave and compelling roadmap for facing down abuse and coming out the other side.”
– Fay Maxted OBE, CEO The Survivors Trust
"The Seventh Magpie" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
255 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949218
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800949355
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.63 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DRGSBLLK
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TSMAGPIE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories