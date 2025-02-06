Kriste Michelini Interiors Presents "SURFACE/Interpretation" – A Curated Exhibition Featuring Three Bay Area Artists
Kriste Michelini Interiors presents "SURFACE/interpretation," an art exhibition featuring Bay Area artists Kaleen Cameron, Sasinun Kladpetch, and Cécilia Lusven, opening February 13, 2025, in Danville, CA. The show explores texture, materiality, and environmental themes through diverse mediums. Opening reception with champagne, chocolate, and artist meet-and-greet from 5:30-7:30 PM. Exhibition runs through April 25 at 222 Railroad Ave. Gallery hours: Mon-Thu 10AM-4PM.
Danville, CA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kriste Michelini Interiors announces SURFACE/interpretation, an immersive art exhibition opening February 13, 2025. This carefully curated collection features works by acclaimed Bay Area artists Kaleen Cameron, Sasinun Kladpetch, and Cécilia Lusven, exploring the profound relationship between texture, materiality, and environmental consciousness.
Each artist brings a distinctive perspective to the exhibition:
Kaleen Cameron creates serene, monochromatic compositions that capture nature's subtle variations through delicate tonal shifts and tactile depth.
Cécilia Lusven transforms discarded leather and rubber into intricate artworks, exploring the connection between internal and external landscapes.
Sasinun Kladpetch melds raw and manufactured materials into sculptural forms, reflecting humanity's complex relationship with nature.
Opening Reception Details:
Date: February 13, 2025
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: Kriste Michelini Interiors
222 Railroad Ave
Danville, CA
The opening reception features a champagne and chocolate celebration, offering guests the opportunity to meet the artists and discover their creative processes. The exhibition runs through April 25, 2025.
Gallery Hours:
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Private viewings available by appointment
About Kriste Michelini Interiors:
A premier interior design firm specializing in comprehensive design services, from initial concept through final installation. The firm's design gallery serves as a curated space showcasing exceptional art and design.
Media Contact:
Anita Geary
925-820-3844
anita@kristemichelini.com
Contact:
Anita Geary
Kriste Michelini Interiors
anita@kristemichelini.com
925-820-3844
kristemichelini.com
