Kriste Michelini Interiors Presents "SURFACE/Interpretation" – A Curated Exhibition Featuring Three Bay Area Artists

Danville, CA, February 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Kriste Michelini Interiors announces SURFACE/interpretation, an immersive art exhibition opening February 13, 2025. This carefully curated collection features works by acclaimed Bay Area artists Kaleen Cameron, Sasinun Kladpetch, and Cécilia Lusven, exploring the profound relationship between texture, materiality, and environmental consciousness.Each artist brings a distinctive perspective to the exhibition:Kaleen Cameron creates serene, monochromatic compositions that capture nature's subtle variations through delicate tonal shifts and tactile depth.Cécilia Lusven transforms discarded leather and rubber into intricate artworks, exploring the connection between internal and external landscapes.Sasinun Kladpetch melds raw and manufactured materials into sculptural forms, reflecting humanity's complex relationship with nature.Opening Reception Details:Date: February 13, 2025Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PMLocation: Kriste Michelini Interiors222 Railroad AveDanville, CAThe opening reception features a champagne and chocolate celebration, offering guests the opportunity to meet the artists and discover their creative processes. The exhibition runs through April 25, 2025.Gallery Hours:Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMPrivate viewings available by appointmentAbout Kriste Michelini Interiors:A premier interior design firm specializing in comprehensive design services, from initial concept through final installation. The firm's design gallery serves as a curated space showcasing exceptional art and design.Media Contact:Anita Geary925-820-3844anita@kristemichelini.com