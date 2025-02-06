Kriste Michelini Interiors Presents "SURFACE/Interpretation" – A Curated Exhibition Featuring Three Bay Area Artists

Kriste Michelini Interiors presents "SURFACE/interpretation," an art exhibition featuring Bay Area artists Kaleen Cameron, Sasinun Kladpetch, and Cécilia Lusven, opening February 13, 2025, in Danville, CA. The show explores texture, materiality, and environmental themes through diverse mediums. Opening reception with champagne, chocolate, and artist meet-and-greet from 5:30-7:30 PM. Exhibition runs through April 25 at 222 Railroad Ave. Gallery hours: Mon-Thu 10AM-4PM.