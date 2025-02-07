EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment.
Coventry, United Kingdom, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Everything but the enclosure” company EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment – and a selection of friendly technical salespeople who will be delighted to discuss exactly what each customer needs for their next project.
The EMKA team will have on display their Agent E Swinghandle, along with the companion Electronic Single point latch (as used in Multi-compartment parcel collection points, or similar), and the eCam, along with some of their standard locks, hinges and gasketing as examples of the extensive EMKA range.
EMKA Rack Management Systems are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres which are required to secure their server racks against unwanted access. To secure server rack doors, a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent E" type handle, proven by installation at numerous customers such as large banks - including personalised access to the cabinet as well as permanent monitoring and control of the opening and closing processes.
The increasing requirements of modern IT infrastructure in data centres demand a maximum of physical security and so these Rack Management Systems guarantee clear and simple logging and backtracking due to their personified access control down to cabinet level. Moreover, the systems monitor all physical parameters in the racks and thus increase the operational reliability of the entire installation. This includes database-driven control software, high-capacity modules and electro-mechanical handles.
Agent E swinghandle and accessories offer wireless communication for data exchange via a wireless network with wireless Access Units. This enables a user at one Wireless Control Unit to actuate up to 1,200 Agent-E Wireless handles in a single network with authentication via 13.56 MHz RFID cards, and allowing remote opening where required.
The handles feature extremely energy-efficient battery operation with a battery service life of min. 3 years. The system offers an optional 4-eye method for authentication with 2 authorised cards while the handle itself has a connection option for one door contact and an emergency power function by use of the integrated USB port.
Stand-alone systems are suitable for access control of individual racks that do not require central monitoring. Depending on the chosen lock the opening is either effected by RFID cards or by entering a PIN code on a keypad. Systems with RFID cards are especially easy to install as no further wiring in the rack is required.
Agent E Wireless swinghandles are most suitable for retrofitting due to their wireless mounting with installation in cabinets of different manufacturers simplified by availability of various adapters on request. International suitability is ensured with wireless versions for all EU countries plus Switzerland and Norway and are available for other countries on request.
Stuart Biddle
0044 (0)2476616505
https://www.emka.com/products/category/electromechanical-locking-systems
