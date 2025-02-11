Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Countless Struggles the Author Has Managed to Overcome
Recent release “The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey through life, revealing the trials and challenges she has endured, as well as the strength required to rise above it all.
Jackson, MS, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, who resides in Jackson, Mississippi, where she works as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Jackson Public School, has completed her new book, “The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson”: a stirring and compelling memoir that explores the countless struggles and heartache the author has faced, as well as the ways in which she found a path forward through the darkness.
Author Jennifer Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Arts in teaching (MAT), and a Master of Science in leadership with a concentration in human resources (MSL) from Belhaven University. Additionally, she has an educational specialist K–12 degree from Grand Canyon University. She has three sons: Johnny, twenty-four; Otis, twenty-two; and Damion Clincy, nineteen years old.
“This book is based on my life, all the hurt and pain I have experienced in my life from the deaths of my brothers, mom, friends, cousins, and grandfather,” writes Hudson. “When COVID-19 took place in 2020, I began to write my thoughts down. We had never experienced a horrific event like that, and it was so scary to see the entire world go through changes that would impact us for the rest of our lives.
“To heal from all the things I have gone through in life, I wanted to write a book. I felt this was the perfect opportunity to talk about everything. I talk about the challenges of being a school teacher, a single mom with two autistic kids with ADHD, the mental health challenges with the students I serve on a daily basis, and the deaths of my loved ones.
“It was like letting my soul bleed out, and when I began to write, it became difficult at times to discuss the different things that affected my life. I feel that other people can relate to this book based on love relationships, the death of my kids’ father, and other topics.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s enthralling autobiography is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s path towards healing and hope. Deeply personal and candid, “The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson” is a beautiful testament to the resilience of the human spirit that will encourage readers facing their own struggles that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Life Story of Jennifer Hudson" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
