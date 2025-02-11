Author S. Hughie Lassiter’s New Book, "The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue," Follows a Young Boy Who is Turned Into a Superhero and Vows to Always Help Others

Recent release “The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue” from Page Publishing author S. Hughie Lassiter is a riveting tale that follows Kingston, an ordinary kid who is turned into a superhero by the Love Park statue in Philadelphia. After embracing the powers he’s been given, Kingston promises to use them for the good of mankind.