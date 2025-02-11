Author S. Hughie Lassiter’s New Book, "The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue," Follows a Young Boy Who is Turned Into a Superhero and Vows to Always Help Others
Recent release “The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue” from Page Publishing author S. Hughie Lassiter is a riveting tale that follows Kingston, an ordinary kid who is turned into a superhero by the Love Park statue in Philadelphia. After embracing the powers he’s been given, Kingston promises to use them for the good of mankind.
Philadelphia, PA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S. Hughie Lassiter, who holds over ten years of classroom teaching experience as well as more than ten years of experience as a social worker, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue”: a charming story that centers around a young boy whose life is forever changed after receiving special powers. Now living the life of a secret superhero, Kingston does all he can to help others and remain brave even in the face of danger.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, author S. Hughie Lassiter is currently a Special Education Teacher in Philadelphia where he teaches in a self-contained classroom for middle-school students. He graduated with a B.A. degree in Social Work from Cheyney State College and attended graduate school where he earned his Teaching Certification in Special Education from the Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. In 2004 he designed an educational program (Educate to Skate) where he combined the metrics of learning, physical exercise, and independence with skateboarding to teach math, geometry, and science to elementary and middle-school students. His educational program was successful in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, and lasted over thirteen years.
“The statue began to speak, and in a deep voice it said, ‘Kingston, I knew your father. I gave your father powers. I want to give you powers too,’” writes Lassiter.
“Kingston couldn’t believe what just happened and what he just heard. He thought to himself, ‘Statues can’t talk, so this can’t be real’. But it was real. The Love Park statue did speak to Kingston and wanted to give him special powers—superhero powers—to save people in distress.
“The statue gave him powers and his DGK skateboard powers too.
“Kingston is a good little eight-year-old boy. He loves to skateboard like his father, Stevie Williams. He goes to school every day, does all his homework, does his chores around the house, and listens to his parents. Kingston realizes it’s the right thing to help others, and it makes him feel good.
“After Kingston’s first rescue of the little boy that was stuck up in a tree, he realizes that he does have superhero powers, that his DGK skateboard can do many amazing things, and that he is looking forward to rescuing many other people in distress. So, stay tuned for many exciting adventures of Kingston to the Rescue. Coming soon is the second book.”
Published by Page Publishing, S. Hughie Lassiter’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s son and professional skateboarder, Stevie Williams, as well as his grandson and Stevie’s son, Kingston. As readers follow along on Kingston’s journey, they’ll discover positive life lessons to help them learn and grow.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Book Writing Lane, “The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, helping to encourage bravery, kindness, and reading literacy with every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Kingston to the Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
