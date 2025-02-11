Author Ben Richardson’s New Book, "Grass Contract," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down After She Becomes a Powerful Superbeing
Recent release “Grass Contract” from Page Publishing author Ben Richardson is a gripping tale that follows Rose Stragonov, a young woman who finds her life forever changed after becoming transformed and taking on mysterious powers. Now forced to adjust to her new life, Rose will need to master her skills in order to avoid being captured by a shadowing corporation.
Huger, SC, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ben Richardson, who graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor’s degree in illustration, has completed his new book, “Grass Contract”: a compelling novel that centers around one woman’s shocking transformation after she gains supernatural powers, only to discover her new skills have also placed a dangerous target on her back from unknown enemies.
“For longer than humans have realized, beings imbued with superhuman strength and abilities have been walking among them,” writes Richardson. “One fateful night, Rose Stragonov, a young woman leading an otherwise unremarkable life, finds herself inexplicably drawn to a mysterious light that transforms her into one of these beings—the Shapeless.
“But Rose, now possessing a nearly immortal body and unfathomable power, discovers she is the target of an enigmatic blue-eyed stranger and a shadowy corporation bent on her capture. As Rose struggles to come to terms with having to leave her mundane life behind, she discovers other Shapeless—some of whom are out to imprison her or worse, and some of whom will become her allies in a battle not only for survival but for freedom.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Richardson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Rose’s journey to do all she can to protect herself and her loved ones from those who would destroy her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Grass Contract” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seat right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Grass Contract” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
