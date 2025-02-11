Author Ben Richardson’s New Book, "Grass Contract," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down After She Becomes a Powerful Superbeing

Recent release “Grass Contract” from Page Publishing author Ben Richardson is a gripping tale that follows Rose Stragonov, a young woman who finds her life forever changed after becoming transformed and taking on mysterious powers. Now forced to adjust to her new life, Rose will need to master her skills in order to avoid being captured by a shadowing corporation.