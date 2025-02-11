Author Kaytin’s New Book, "Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns How to Read and Write Cursive with the Help of Her Grandmother
Recent release “Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper” from Page Publishing author Kaytin is a captivating tale that centers around Aubree, a young girl who discovers a box of letters while sleeping over at her grandparents’ house. Unable to read them because they are written in cursive, Aubree’s Mimi helps teach her how to read cursive, and soon Aubree begins writing in cursive as well.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaytin has completed her new book, “Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper”: an adorable tale of a young girl who, while spending the night at her grandparents’ house, gains a new skill after discovering a box of letters covered in squiggly lines that turn out to be cursive writing.
“Aubree loves sleeping over at her grandparents’ house,” writes Kaytin. “There is so much to see and do. This time, though, she discovers a mysterious chest, but wait, what is that sticking out of the top of it? Come along with Aubree, and let’s solve this mystery together!”
Published by Page Publishing, Kaytin’s engaging tale will capture the imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Aubree’s adventure to decipher what the stack of letters say. With colorful artwork to help bring Kaytin’s tale to life, “Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper” will not only entertain but help parents and guardians teach readers of all ages all about cursive.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
