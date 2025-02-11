Author Kaytin’s New Book, "Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns How to Read and Write Cursive with the Help of Her Grandmother

Recent release “Aubree and the Case of the Cursive Caper” from Page Publishing author Kaytin is a captivating tale that centers around Aubree, a young girl who discovers a box of letters while sleeping over at her grandparents’ house. Unable to read them because they are written in cursive, Aubree’s Mimi helps teach her how to read cursive, and soon Aubree begins writing in cursive as well.