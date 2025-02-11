Author Roseann Mincieli’s New Book, "Every Dog Has a Story," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Stray Dogs as They Transition to Living in Their New Forever Home

Recent release “Every Dog Has a Story” from Covenant Books author Roseann Mincieli is a captivating story that centers around Rocky and Billy, two stray dogs who find themselves rescued by a brand-new family. With the help of their adoptive doggy big brother, both Rocky and Billy find their way in adapting to their new way of life.