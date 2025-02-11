Author Roseann Mincieli’s New Book, "Every Dog Has a Story," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Stray Dogs as They Transition to Living in Their New Forever Home
Recent release “Every Dog Has a Story” from Covenant Books author Roseann Mincieli is a captivating story that centers around Rocky and Billy, two stray dogs who find themselves rescued by a brand-new family. With the help of their adoptive doggy big brother, both Rocky and Billy find their way in adapting to their new way of life.
White Plains, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Roseann Mincieli has completed her new book, “Every Dog Has a Story”: an adorable story that follows the adventures of two stray dogs who are rescued from the street and soon learn to adapt to life with a family that loves and cares for them.
“Based on a true story, this account follows the lives of two stray dogs, Rocky and Billy, who transitioned from surviving on the streets to living in luxury,” writes Mincieli. “This transformation was made possible thanks to Teddy, their adoptive doggy big brother, as well as their human family—father, mother, and sisters. The lives of Rocky and Billy exemplify how God’s grace and mercy affect not only humans but animals as well. They have brought much laughter and joy to my daily walks.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roseann Mincieli’s new book began as an idea for a story during the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually became a full story with a heartwarming message of resilience, patience, and the power of love. With colorful artwork to help bring Mincieli’s story to life, “Every Dog Has a Story” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Every Dog Has a Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Based on a true story, this account follows the lives of two stray dogs, Rocky and Billy, who transitioned from surviving on the streets to living in luxury,” writes Mincieli. “This transformation was made possible thanks to Teddy, their adoptive doggy big brother, as well as their human family—father, mother, and sisters. The lives of Rocky and Billy exemplify how God’s grace and mercy affect not only humans but animals as well. They have brought much laughter and joy to my daily walks.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roseann Mincieli’s new book began as an idea for a story during the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually became a full story with a heartwarming message of resilience, patience, and the power of love. With colorful artwork to help bring Mincieli’s story to life, “Every Dog Has a Story” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Every Dog Has a Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories