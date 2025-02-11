Author John W. Waters, PhD’s New Book, “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator,” is a Series of Reflections from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator” from Covenant Books author John W. Waters, PhD is a collection of poems and ruminations drawn from moments throughout the author’s life, focusing on his love of the church, his family, and the wonders of the natural world.
Union City, GA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John W. Waters, PhD, who holds a PhD from Boston University, where he served as an adjunct lecturer in Old Testament studies while a student, has completed his new book, “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator”: a compelling series of poems and reflections exploring the daily ruminations of the author and his love of life, family, and God.
Author John W. Waters came to be known as an effective educator and the minister/pastor of several churches from Atlanta to Minneapolis. His teaching experiences began as a science and math teacher in Atlanta. He later served as an associate professor of Religious Studies at the University of Detroit and professor of the Hebrew Bible at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. He served as senior minister of his home church for almost twenty-six years. His ministry took him to two interim assignments: the historic Friendship Baptist Church of Atlanta and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis.
Baptist preachers are known for their sermonic messages that often begin and end with quotes from the Bible, especially from the Psalter and the book of Proverbs, as well as from words of hymns of the church.
This is especially true of the Black Baptist preacher, a tradition from which author John W. Waters comes. It was his freshman speech teacher, Ms. Fannie Bennett, at Fisk University who caused him to begin to record and write poetry. For some reason, she asked him whether he had ever written poetry.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John W. Waters, PhD’s new book the second volume of Waters’ work devoted to his poetic meanderings. Much of this has come during his later years and his retirement, reflecting his many loves for the church, music, and nature. With each entry, Waters’s poetry weaves a beautiful tapestry of his inner thoughts that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of poetry.
Readers can purchase “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
