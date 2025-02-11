Author John W. Waters, PhD’s New Book, “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator,” is a Series of Reflections from the Author’s Life

Recent release “Some Further Poetic Meanderings of a Maybe-Not-So-Wise Minister/Educator” from Covenant Books author John W. Waters, PhD is a collection of poems and ruminations drawn from moments throughout the author’s life, focusing on his love of the church, his family, and the wonders of the natural world.