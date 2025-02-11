Author Ekhaguosa Aisien’s New Book, "The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations," is a Fascinating Overview of the Landmarks Within Benin City That Every New Citizen Must Visit
Recent release “The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ekhaguosa Aisien is a comprehensive and insightful exploration of the fourteen iconic landmarks that can be found within Benin City that every new title citizen of the city must visit in procession and in full regalia.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations”: a captivating look at the iconic fourteen landmarks within Benin City that one must visit to fulfill their title as a citizen.
An Edo indigene from Benin City himself, Dr. Ekhaguosa Aisien (1930–2021) was deeply passionate about the history of the Edo People and is regarded as one of the leading historians of Edo history of his generation. He succeeded in creating the EWU-IWU, the traditional Edo attire by applying the traditional body markings of the Edo people onto cultural clothing, which is now increasingly worn by Edo people all over the world.
“‘The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations’ tells the individual stories of fourteen iconic Benin City landmarks,” writes Dr. Aisien. “With regard to their age, these landmarks range from about 150 years old to about 750 years old. They are all located within the inner city of Benin City in Edo State, Nigeria.
“A newly titled citizen has to ceremonially visit these landmarks sequentially, in procession and in full regalia. The course of this ceremony serves to validate the title conferred to him by the monarch of the kingdom, the Oba of Benin.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ekhaguosa Aisien’s guide will help bring to life the sights of Benin City, allowing readers to step back in time and discover the city’s fascinating history that has persevered throughout centuries.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
An Edo indigene from Benin City himself, Dr. Ekhaguosa Aisien (1930–2021) was deeply passionate about the history of the Edo People and is regarded as one of the leading historians of Edo history of his generation. He succeeded in creating the EWU-IWU, the traditional Edo attire by applying the traditional body markings of the Edo people onto cultural clothing, which is now increasingly worn by Edo people all over the world.
“‘The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations’ tells the individual stories of fourteen iconic Benin City landmarks,” writes Dr. Aisien. “With regard to their age, these landmarks range from about 150 years old to about 750 years old. They are all located within the inner city of Benin City in Edo State, Nigeria.
“A newly titled citizen has to ceremonially visit these landmarks sequentially, in procession and in full regalia. The course of this ceremony serves to validate the title conferred to him by the monarch of the kingdom, the Oba of Benin.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ekhaguosa Aisien’s guide will help bring to life the sights of Benin City, allowing readers to step back in time and discover the city’s fascinating history that has persevered throughout centuries.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Benin City Pilgrimage Stations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories