Author Darien Ogburn’s New Book, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother,” is a Poignant Memoir of Short Stories That Explore the Author’s Past and Future Legacy

Recent release “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother: A Collection of Stories and Family Secrets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darien Ogburn is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, from humble beginnings to the current day, and the myriad of experiences that shaped him and his goals.