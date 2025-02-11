Author Darien Ogburn’s New Book, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother,” is a Poignant Memoir of Short Stories That Explore the Author’s Past and Future Legacy
Recent release “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother: A Collection of Stories and Family Secrets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darien Ogburn is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, from humble beginnings to the current day, and the myriad of experiences that shaped him and his goals.
Grayson, GA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darien Ogburn, a loving husband and father of three who has spent three decades in public health as a public health advisor and health scientist with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has completed his new book, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don't Tell your Mother: A Collection of Stories and Family Secrets”: a gripping memoir that examines the author’s upbringing, varied experiences, and familial circumstances to uncover why he spent an inordinate amount of energy strategizing how to exact capital revenge on the people that so egregiously wounded his family.
Equal parts self-deprecating and self-aggrandizing, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don’t Tell Your Mother” outlines the experiences required for such an effort using the one constant in the author’s life—humor. The reader will learn about the author’s time as a professional baseball player (for one day), how he came to write a joke for the president of the United States, and several other defining moments in his life. The loss of his first son was one of these moments, as was the birth of his daughter and second son. Each of these events left indelible marks on the author that helped him choose the right person to kill.
“I suppose there are a number of ways a person can find themselves in a situation where killing another human being might seem like a completely rational decision,” shares Ogburn. “Crimes of passion (e.g., lover’s quarrel, road rage, being personally maligned, etc.) are, by definition, irrational responses to commonly experienced circumstances. However, there are instances where someone feels they have been aggrieved to such an extent that they go to extraordinary effort to contemplate and plan complex capital retribution. From a legal standpoint, the length of time one envisages exacting revenge assigns the intent of premeditation and removes the moniker of a heat of passion action, changing the charge from manslaughter to murder.
“I suspect many others have experienced similar situations to mine in their lives but have not given serious consideration to taking another person’s life. My specific history, whether tied to my genetic makeup or to environmental experiences, has actually contributed to my deep involvement in planning the death of another person. I’m not proud of this pronouncement, but it is the simple recognition of one of my many flaws. This book will weave you through some of my experiences to give you a preview of how my story was written and where I am after many years of reflection.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darien Ogburn’s enthralling tale weaves together the perfect blend of wit and absurdity, taking readers along a retrospective journey to better understand his experiences in the context of who he is and the legacy he wants to leave behind. Deeply personal and candid, “I Once Killed a Man, but Don’t Tell your Mother” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
