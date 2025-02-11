Daniel de Rose’s New Book, "A Santa Story: The Untold Truth About What Really Happens in the North Pole," Reveals the Mayhem & Chaos That Takes Place in Santa’s Workshop
Adelanto, CA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel de Rose, a veteran US Navy Hospital Corpsman who lives in Southern California, has completed his most recent book, “A Santa Story: The Untold Truth About What Really Happens in the North Pole”: a captivating story that invites readers to discover the daily mischief at the North Pole that the children of the world never learn about.
"Santa Claus: the fat jolly guy who lives in the North Pole surrounded by happy little elves,” writes de Rose. “The same guy that flies around the world in a magical sleigh delivering presents to children and gets to snack on milk and cookies past his bedtime. Sounds wonderful, right? WRONG. Find out what really happens in the North Pole and what it takes for Santa to prepare for Christmas!”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel de Rose’s book will transport readers as they discover the mess that Santa’s elves often cause, leading to chaos and mayhem year-round at the North Pole. With colorful artwork to help bring de Rose’s story to life, “A Santa Story” will delight readers of all ages, shedding a new light on the Santa mythos.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Santa Story: The Untold Truth About What Really Happens in the North Pole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
