Chelle and Waylon’s New Book, "Sand Dollar Sunday," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Story of How the Authors Met and Formed a Beautiful Connection
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Chelle and Waylon have completed their most recent book, “Sand Dollar Sunday”: a stirring and heartfelt account that documents the meeting between both authors and the ensuing relationship that blossomed from their chance encounter.
In “Sand Dollar Sunday,” Chelle recounts how she, as a native Floridian, began going to Siesta Key Beach, which was an hour away from her home, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Needing an escape now that she was working from home, the beach was one of the few places she could travel to, and Chelle became a frequent visitor. She found peace, comfort, and healing during her walks on the beach following the loss of her mother. One Sunday morning, Chelle crossed paths with an unlikely visitor, and her life would never be the same again.
Published by Fulton Books, Chelle and Waylon’s book is a compelling tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Chelle and Waylon’s relationship, helping them to see how love can grow even when one least expects it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sand Dollar Sunday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
