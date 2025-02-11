T.D. Martin’s New Book, “A Place Within,” is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Fulfill His Dreams of Becoming a "Somebody" with the Help of His Athletic Abilities
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T.D. Martin, who holds a BA and MA from Arizona State University and has taught senior and junior high school English and reading, community coached youth baseball and soccer, and had a business career in the health industry, has completed his most recent book, “A Place Within”: a riveting novel that centers around pre-teen Patrick Newman, who longs to leave his mark on the world, believing he can do so with the help of his athletic abilities.
“When twelve-year-old Patrick Newman woke up in the morning, he knew he would be Somebody; as to the how and when, that had yet to be determined,” shares Martin. “Perhaps it would be his overactive imagination making it so. It certainly did not hurt him later when he turned his dog and lawn mower into those pesky Buckeye opponents. And it most certainly did not hurt him when his fellow Wolverine teammates defeated the red-shirted Ohioans on his backyard’s newly mowed field.
“Patrick has athletic abilities, likes to read, and dreams. Often humorous, his dreams give him a reprieve from an alcoholic father, a bully, and his loss of self-esteem.
“With unwavering determination, an iron will, and the help of his best friend, Patrick overcomes his adversaries, turns it into a race, and wins, earning his place on life’s Olympic platform.”
Published by Fulton Books, T.D. Martin’s book is a compelling tale that promises to transport readers as they follow along on Patrick’s journey to break free from his past and find his place in the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Place Within” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming someone in their life, helping to inspire and encourage them to continue following their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Place Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
