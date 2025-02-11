Michael Wayne’s New Book, "Midnight Fear," Centers Around a Fraught Relationship Between a Man Who Has Lost Everything and a Woman on the Run from the Government
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Wayne, who resides in Washington State, where he enjoys writing, cooking, walking on the beach, and collecting and photographing action figures, has completed his most recent book, “Midnight Fear”: a gripping novel that follows a widower who stumbles upon the sole survivor of a plane crash near his house. But as he learns the truth behind this woman’s past, they’ll have to decide to trust each other in order to survive.
“On the anniversary of his family’s tragic deaths, Jayson Thornton contemplates ending his life,” writes Michael. “He has lost the will to live, and the heartbreak of the loss has consumed his shattered spirits. In the darkest hours, his thoughts are interrupted as a plane flies overhead and crashes nearby. He leaves his house and goes to investigate. Upon discovering the crash site, he finds a young woman who is the only remaining survivor. He rescues her by taking her home with him to help her in any way he can.
“The next day, when the woman regains consciousness, Jayson realizes she has no memory of her past, how she got there, and worse, who she is.
“Amila has lost her memory, and with Jayson’s help, they try to piece things together as to who she is. They find out that she is a fugitive on the run from the US Army and government agents. As she learns her true identity, it is apparent that she isn’t who she is or claims to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Wayne’s book will transport readers as Jason and Amila’s tense journey unfolds with each turn of the page. As danger lurks around every corner, will they learn to trust each other and survive, or will the truth be their ultimate undoing?
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Midnight Fear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“On the anniversary of his family’s tragic deaths, Jayson Thornton contemplates ending his life,” writes Michael. “He has lost the will to live, and the heartbreak of the loss has consumed his shattered spirits. In the darkest hours, his thoughts are interrupted as a plane flies overhead and crashes nearby. He leaves his house and goes to investigate. Upon discovering the crash site, he finds a young woman who is the only remaining survivor. He rescues her by taking her home with him to help her in any way he can.
“The next day, when the woman regains consciousness, Jayson realizes she has no memory of her past, how she got there, and worse, who she is.
“Amila has lost her memory, and with Jayson’s help, they try to piece things together as to who she is. They find out that she is a fugitive on the run from the US Army and government agents. As she learns her true identity, it is apparent that she isn’t who she is or claims to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Wayne’s book will transport readers as Jason and Amila’s tense journey unfolds with each turn of the page. As danger lurks around every corner, will they learn to trust each other and survive, or will the truth be their ultimate undoing?
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Midnight Fear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories