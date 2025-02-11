David Herron’s New Book, "Are You Offtrack?" is a Comprehensive Guide to Helping Lost Readers Return to the Path Christ Intends for Them in Their Lives
Henderson, KY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Herron has completed his most recent book, “Are You Offtrack?”: a poignant and compelling guide that encourages readers who have found themselves off the track of God to seek out Christ once more and return to the path that God has chosen for them.
Raised in a minister’s home, author David Herron has worked in every aspect of the church, from construction to playing instruments, preaching, and ministering with evangelist teams in both Mexico and Haiti. After much prompting from the Holy Spirit, he answered the call to put into print some of the messages God gave him and to follow through with having them published.
“Are You Offtrack?” writes Herron. “There are five keys that will help you stay on track or get back on if you have gotten offtrack. First, you must understand vision, purpose, and destiny—and the difference between them. Second, you have to understand that there will always be opposition getting to Jesus. Turn your opposition into optimism. Third, you must know how to get hidden in Christ, which is the will of God. Fourth, you must learn how to wait on Him. Fifth, you have to look back from looking back.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Herron’s book will provide readers with the tools they need to recenter their lives around God and remain in His promise glory and salvation. Designed for readers from all walks of life, “Are You Offtrack” promises to become a vital resource that will both challenge and inspire readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Are You Offtrack?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
