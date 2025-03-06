Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada.
Miami, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms® has expanded for a second time its mixed-origin Tahiti lime program, with expanded growing regions in Meta and Santander, Colombia, as well as a new origin in Honduras.
The company touts the focus of this multi-origin program as sustainability, as well as minimizing supply and pricing gaps which can occur from single-origin commodity items.
“As sustainable grower, we are always trying to offer products with the highest quality and also the lowest impact. With climate and now trade complexities, we are finding it more important than ever to rely on multiple origins to stabilize supply and quality," commented Michelle Adlers, product sustainability supervisor.
"We are very happy to be now offering organics from multiple origins, which can help mitigate seasonal gaps and normal weather or climate issues. Our growing lineup of fresh items now includes Hass Avocados from Colombia as well."
Goldenberry Farms imports directly into Miami, Philadelphia, Canada, and other global ports of entry.
In terms of the overall market, the demand for limes grows every year. The United States lime market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025, and reach $2.85 billion by 2028 according to a report from ResearchAndMarkets.com. The per capita lime consumption in the United States has increased from 4.1 pounds in 2018 to 4.9 pounds in 2021, an increase of more than 50% since the last decade according to the same report.
Supply for the US lime market is primarily dependent on imports, with Statista reporting nearly 1 million metric tons imported in 2021.
Mexico accounts for a major share of all US imported lime volume, with nearly 75% in 2021, followed by Chile, Argentina, and Colombia with 10%, 9.8%, and 3.7% shares, respectively.
Colombia’s varied climates and elevations, as well as close proximity to the US Atlantic and Pacific ports have allowed that country to double lime exports nearly in the four-month period of January to April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Analdex and Colombian government data.
Colombian farmers harvested more than 257,000 tons of lime from 17,500 hectares of orchards.
Investors such as Goldenberry Farms believe that Colombia is positioned to become a major long-term player in the North American lime business, and see potential for other secondary markets in the Americas such as Guatemala and Honduras, which can reach the Southern USA via trailers.
Goldenberry Farms is an award-winning sustainable growerof fruit, with a network of both wholly-owned and managed farms and greenhouses in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the Caribbean. The company features robust social certifications, including a ZOMAC-accredited growing operation. The brand has always focused on high-value social practices with partners and team members.
