New Book Examines the Transformative Power of Prayer
In a world filled with uncertainty and fear, Cynthia believes that God provided us with powerful tools to live victoriously. This book delves into the transformative power of prayer, revealing it as a strategic method for connecting with the Father, overcoming challenges, and fueling a vibrant Kingdom life. Discover the privilege of instant access to God and learn how to use this gift to walk strong and without fear.
Tampa, FL, February 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The author, Cynthia Inniss, believes that those who belong to Jesus are the most privileged people on earth. Cynthia suggests that through salvation, they have been granted direct access to God through prayer. This book, "The Un-Sophistication of Prayer," explores the profound implications of this privilege, offering practical guidance on how to engage in strategic prayer that fuels Kingdom living and empowers us to face any circumstance with confidence. Learn how prayer becomes your divine toolbox for strength, courage, and unwavering faith. Cynthia’s ministry in the written word has encouraged and transformed many Christians globally. Her readers are empowered to express their beliefs and proclaim boldly, that Jesus is Lord. Cynthia is a graduate of Troy University and an ordained Evangelist with several books to her credit, such as Dancing With the Red Thread, From Poverty to Power, A Warrior’s Quest, and Cruising Through Life With Grace.
Contact
CYNMAR EnterprisesContact
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
Categories