Anne Haughton’s Newly Released “DON’T STAY in the VALLEY: There’s a Mountain to Climb” is a Deeply Personal and Spiritually Uplifting Memoir
“DON’T STAY in the VALLEY: There’s a Mountain to Climb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Haughton is an evocative narrative of personal transformation, faith, and the journey to overcoming life's challenges with God's guidance.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “DON’T STAY in the VALLEY: There’s a Mountain to Climb”, an inspiring account of one woman’s trials and triumphs, is the creation of published author, Anne Haughton.
Haughton shares, “For twenty-six years, I worked side by side with people with addictions. These were people with serious problems. Alcoholics, drug addicts, cigarette smoking, gambling, you name it—I worked with them. Also mixed up in the group were ex-convicts, child molesters with mental problems, too numerous to count.
“I can’t begin to say how many times I thought of these people as useless, misfits, and wondered why they were even able to live. Offering helps was always refused. I was told time after time that they didn’t have a problem; it was me who had the problem. Things changed dramatically when God pointed out to me that I was hopelessly addicted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Haughton’s new book is a moving testament to the power of faith and perseverance.
