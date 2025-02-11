Kitty Crider’s Newly Released "A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency" is a Heartwarming Biography of Resilience, Family, and Faith
“A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kitty Crider is a touching tribute to a centenarian’s life, highlighting the meaningful moments, challenges, and steadfast faith that shaped his journey.
Mount Vernon, MO, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency”: a heartfelt narrative that captures the remarkable life of a man who lived through a century of history, challenges, and blessings. “A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency” is the creation of published author, Kitty Crider, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in the Midwest.
Kitty Crider shares, “This book is the story of a centenarian as he looked back over his life: the ups and downs, the successes and disappointments, and the faith that carried him through. This is the story of his life experiences as told to various family members that he wanted to be passed down to his descendants.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kitty Crider’s new book offers readers an inspiring reflection on the enduring power of faith, family, and perseverance, providing a glimpse into the life of a man who truly embodied gratitude and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
