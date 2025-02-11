Cheryl Lynn’s Newly Released “Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith and Healing
“Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Lynn is an inspiring account of overcoming adversity through complete surrender to God, experiencing His grace, and walking in the gifts of the Spirit.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit”: a compelling spiritual memoir of transformation, healing, and divine intervention. “Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Lynn, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who obtained her MSN RN degree and has worked as an RN for the past twenty years.
Cheryl Lynn shares, “This book is an account of the modern-day workings of the Holy Spirit in the life of a believer who’s completely surrendered to the Lord. It contains actual experiences of the manifestations of the gifts of the Spirit. It’s a story about a young woman raised in a Christian home, then married into abuse. In her desperation, she cried out to her Father in heaven and completely surrendered her whole heart to Him. He in turn sent a river of grace, enabling her to be able to wash her heart (the inside of the cup) with the water of His word. This opened the door for her to find Jesus. While seeking the Lord, He gave her insight on how to train her mind to stay on Him and how to be led by the Spirit. He blessed her with insight and perfect peace in her heart and mind. The Lord showed her how to be an overcomer in this life. He protected her from danger and gave her the desires of her heart. The Lord blessed her for diligently seeking Him and revealed Himself to her in a vision. After twenty years in an abusive marriage, she made the choice to remove herself and her children out of it. The Lord continued to bless her and manifest His gifts through her. Her mind has stayed in perfect peace for over forty years. God’s favor truly lasts a lifetime.
“This book was written in hopes that you will start seeking the Lord with all your heart, wash the inside of your cup, and start experiencing the gifts of the Spirit in a personal way. What are you waiting for? Start seeking Him! He loves you and wants to show Himself strong on your behalf.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Lynn’s new book is a deeply personal and faith-filled testimony that encourages readers to seek God wholeheartedly, embrace His guidance, and experience His transformative power.
Consumers can purchase “Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Washing the Inside of the Cup: My Journey of Walking in the Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
