Amanda V. Penaflor’s Newly Released "Zachy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Inspired by the Parable of the Prodigal Son
“Zachy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda V. Penaflor, is a touching and beautifully illustrated tale of an adventurous Shiba Inu who learns the true meaning of love, belonging, and forgiveness.
Chula Vista, CA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zachy,” a delightful and meaningful children’s book that brings to life the timeless message of redemption and unconditional love, is the creation of published author, Amanda V. Penaflor.
Penaflor shares, “Inspired by the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Luke 15:11–32, Zachy is about an adorable, curious, and energetic Shiba Inu who thinks life will be better on his own without his master, Grandma Faye. He soon learns that life without his master is not what he expected and tries to return home. He can easily find his way back home but wonders if he will find his way back to Grandma Faye’s heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda V. Penaflor’s new book delivers a heartfelt message through the journey of an adventurous pup, making it a perfect read for children and families seeking a story of faith, love, and second chances.
Consumers can purchase “Zachy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zachy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
