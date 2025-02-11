James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister’s Newly Released "The Obstacles and Hardships in Life" is a Powerful Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through Faith
“The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister is an inspiring collection of sermons designed to help individuals navigate life's struggles with strength, faith, and resilience.
Charleston, WV, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons”: a deeply motivational work filled with powerful teachings aimed at helping readers overcome adversity and discover their God-given purpose. “The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons” is the creation of published author, James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister, a distinguished associate minister at the New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. He works under the pastoral leadership of Pastor James D. Ealy and is known for his inspiring preaching and teaching. Apart from his spiritual contributions, Minister James W. Ivy Jr. has a successful career in law enforcement, which he combines with his ordained calling to offer leadership training and public speaking to inspire others.
Minister Ivy shares, “Prepare to overcome your obstacles and hardships.
You are destined for greatness in this lifetime.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof. (Proverbs 18:21 KJV)
“Remember that God has already ordained your birth and destiny. In times of hardship and obstacles, remind yourself of who you are and who you belong to. God is the orchestrator of your life. (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV)
“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' [Philippians 1:6 tells us of God’s grand vision for our lives.] (NIV)
“Be confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus. God has a great purpose for you.
“1. That you prosper as your soul prospers and be in good health.
2. That you fulfill your destiny.
3. That you walk with him at all times in your journey.
4. That you become the Christian man or woman you are meant to be.
5. That you live a whole and blessed life.
“Obstacles and hardships can inspire us to rise when we fall and encourage us to persevere through the pain of our trials and tribulations, leading us to breakthroughs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister’s new book offers valuable insights to help individuals embrace life's challenges and emerge stronger in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister’s new book offers valuable insights to help individuals embrace life's challenges and emerge stronger in their faith.
