J. Penmane’s Newly Released “ASCENSION: Rising to Life above the Sun” is a Profound and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Spiritual Growth
“ASCENSION: Rising to Life above the Sun” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Penmane is an inspiring guide to transcending worldly limitations through faith, surrender, and the transformative power of God’s Spirit.
New York, NY, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ASCENSION: Rising to Life above the Sun”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching exploration of what it means to live beyond earthly constraints. “ASCENSION: Rising to Life above the Sun” is the creation of published author, J. Penmane, a dedicated husband and father.
Penmane shares, “To exist in this world physically, yet be challenged to exist higher mentally, presents mankind with what seems to be an impossibility. Through all the workings of man, this feat may not be accomplished. It is not until our own strivings end, and we make a decision to yield to the leadings of God’s Spirit, that we may undergo an ascension. His ways are higher than our ways, so it is them that we must seek to harness above, from our dwellings below. Resting in His work is key to being properly positioned doers. Removing our grip from all things worldly and looking above the sun for direction, causes us Son-gazers to submit into uplift. Up, up and away the super-man goes, for this is 'Ascension, Rising to Life Above the Sun.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Penmane’s new book invites readers to engage in a journey of self-discovery and spiritual elevation.
