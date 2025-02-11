Angi Chichester’s Newly Released "Running on Empty" is a Heartfelt Story of Faith, Friendship, and Renewal
“Running on Empty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angi Chichester is an inspiring tale of resilience, community, and the power of faith in overcoming life’s trials while embracing the possibility of new beginnings.
Parkersburg, WV, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Running on Empty”: an emotionally rich narrative that explores the struggles and triumphs of a single mother. “Running on Empty” is the creation of published author, Angi Chichester, who was born and raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She has an associate’s degree in business technology from West Virginia University at Parkesburg. She also received a certificate for medical billing and coding. She was listed in the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in 2012 and 2013. Angi enjoys spending time with her family including her parents, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
Chichester shares, “Living in a small town, life was quiet for Hannah Bloom. As a single mother raising her daughter and running her own greenhouse and gift shop, she was content with her life as it was. Her two best friends helped her run the greenhouse and were always by her side. It was a close-knit church community where people helped one another.
“Her walk of faith is strong, and she is happy with her simple life until an encounter with a handsome stranger sends her down a path she never expected. Her faith is about to be tested when a friend descends on a downward spiral in desperate need of help. Hannah tries to be there for her, but the situation seems to get worse the harder she tries to help. The stranger becomes involved as her friend plummets deeper into darkness and Hannah steadily becomes the target of her anger. As chaos ensues and people begin to turn on one another, she must look to God for guidance to fix the problem before it’s too late.
“Hannah is at a loss and prays daily for the answer on how to help her friend. She knows God is her only hope. The danger is mounting, a storm is coming, and Hannah is falling in love. She doesn’t know if opening her heart to love again will be a mistake. She isn’t sure if she can take that leap of faith. When an accident puts her in critical condition, the stranger falls to his knees as some of the church members come together to help save Hannah and the town. With a miracle, maybe she will give in to loving someone again after all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angi Chichester’s new book provides a heartfelt and faith-driven exploration of overcoming life’s obstacles and trusting God’s plan, even when it seems uncertain.
Consumers can purchase “Running on Empty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Running on Empty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chichester shares, “Living in a small town, life was quiet for Hannah Bloom. As a single mother raising her daughter and running her own greenhouse and gift shop, she was content with her life as it was. Her two best friends helped her run the greenhouse and were always by her side. It was a close-knit church community where people helped one another.
“Her walk of faith is strong, and she is happy with her simple life until an encounter with a handsome stranger sends her down a path she never expected. Her faith is about to be tested when a friend descends on a downward spiral in desperate need of help. Hannah tries to be there for her, but the situation seems to get worse the harder she tries to help. The stranger becomes involved as her friend plummets deeper into darkness and Hannah steadily becomes the target of her anger. As chaos ensues and people begin to turn on one another, she must look to God for guidance to fix the problem before it’s too late.
“Hannah is at a loss and prays daily for the answer on how to help her friend. She knows God is her only hope. The danger is mounting, a storm is coming, and Hannah is falling in love. She doesn’t know if opening her heart to love again will be a mistake. She isn’t sure if she can take that leap of faith. When an accident puts her in critical condition, the stranger falls to his knees as some of the church members come together to help save Hannah and the town. With a miracle, maybe she will give in to loving someone again after all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angi Chichester’s new book provides a heartfelt and faith-driven exploration of overcoming life’s obstacles and trusting God’s plan, even when it seems uncertain.
Consumers can purchase “Running on Empty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Running on Empty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories