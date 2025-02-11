Author Emerson Cox Renfro’s New Book, "Mama’s Mulch," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Goes About Her Daily Chores to Help Her Mother Make Mulch for the Garden

Recent release “Mama’s Mulch” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emerson Cox Renfro is a riveting tale that follows Jojo, a young girl who invites readers to follow along on her fun-filled day as she helps her parents collect different types of compost materials that they can use to create mulch for their garden to help grow all sorts of things.