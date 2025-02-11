Author Emerson Cox Renfro’s New Book, "Mama’s Mulch," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Goes About Her Daily Chores to Help Her Mother Make Mulch for the Garden
Recent release “Mama’s Mulch” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emerson Cox Renfro is a riveting tale that follows Jojo, a young girl who invites readers to follow along on her fun-filled day as she helps her parents collect different types of compost materials that they can use to create mulch for their garden to help grow all sorts of things.
Richardson, TX, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emerson Cox Renfro, a loving wife and mother, as well as the founder of The Compost Corner who holds a bachelor of science in hospitality management from the University of North Texas, has completed her new book, “Mama’s Mulch”: an adorable story of a young girl who helps her parents collect the ingredients they need in order to make mulch, which will help their garden grow and is good for the environment.
“This book was written to show young children the simple steps of composting,” writes Renfro. “‘Mama’s Mulch’ is narrated through the eyes of a little girl named Jojo, who helps her family with daily chores around the house in order to create a recipe for making mulch. The story is a wonderful tool to help walk readers through the process of how to create organic materials from waste products found in their everyday life. Important life skills like responsibility, patience, and how to have fun while completing tasks are reflected throughout the pages. Parents and teachers can use this book to educate, motivate, and encourage children to create their own compost corners.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Emerson Cox Renfro’s engaging story will invite readers to discover just how easy composting can be, and all the wonderful benefits it can bring about. With colorful artwork to help bring Renfro’s story to life, “Mama’s Mulch” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to do their part and help their families compost just like Jojo.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Mama’s Mulch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories