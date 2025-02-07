Protect and License VST and AU Audio Plugins with Plugin License 1.0
Plugin License 1.0 makes it easy to protect and license VST and AU Audio plugins. Apply a Lifetime or Time-Limited license to any macOS or Windows plugin that requires online Serial Number activation on the customer computer.
Henderson, NV, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Excel Software announced Plugin License 1.0 to protect and license software plugins on Mac or Windows. VST and AU are popular Audio plugin formats that run within a digital audio workstation (DAW) host. Plugin License is a developer tool that can be used to license VST, AU and other types of plugins for trial, time-limited or Lifetime use.
Plugin License uses the Cloud License API implemented by the online Safe Activation service. The Plugin developer configures a License file and their Safe Activation account for each license type. Safe Activation provides online Serial Number activation. A Serial Number is distributed to each customer during the Plugin purchase process. The developer binds the license to their Plugin executable with a licensing runtime file using a few lines of programming code.
Plugin License simplifies the developer and customer experience with a 1-minute computer unique activation process. Before using the Plugin, the customer activates it with a Serial Number. Once activated the Plugin is allowed to run on that computer. The configured license determines if the Plugin can be used forever, for a period of time or until a specified date.
Plugin License includes a Setup application, runtime files, testing tools plus step-by-step instructions. The Setup application is used to configures the license on the developer computer, then distributed with the Plugin to allow each customer to activate or manage the license.
For a simple Lifetime license, the customer simply enters their data and Serial Number into an Activation screen to enable the Plugin. The Setup application allows the licensed Plugin to be securely moved between computers. For a Trial or Time-Limited license, the developer can extend the license time period in their online Safe Activation account and instruct the customer to click a button in the Setup application.
Plugin License is designed to work with virtually any development environment on Mac or Windows computers. The Plugin can be written in C, C++, C#, Objective-C, Swift, Delphi, Xojo, VB or other programming languages. The licensing system separates the License activation and management process from the ongoing use of the Plugin itself. When using the Plugin, there is no performance impact and Internet is not required.
In addition to online Serial Number activation and license management, Safe Activation integrates with online payment systems like Stripe, PayPal or Shopify. From the developer website, the customer can purchase, download, install, activate and start using the Plugin within minutes with no human interaction required.
Plugin License is a one time purchase of $695 for Mac, $695 for Windows or $1195 for both platforms. A Safe Activation service 3 account is required starting at $45/month.
Excel Software
Ph: (702) 445-7645
Web: www.excelsoftware.com
Email: info@excelsoftware.com
