Brighter Suns Delivers 5th Release: When Greed Is All You Bleed
Brighter Suns latest single release, When Greed Is All You Bleed, will be available on all major streaming platforms on 3/3/2025.
San Francisco, CA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Check out the 5th track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
When Greed Is All You Bleed is an emotional response to the insidious and monolithic entities that place the value of profit over the value of nature and the lands of native peoples.
A running melodic/rhythmic piano line grounds the tune in a hypnotic pattern with a strong pulse that supports an evocative vocal with a deep-centered message of empathy for the too-often disregarded and disrespected. The odd feel of the song belies its simple melodies and harmonic phrasing. The characteristic Brighter Suns instrumentation sets the mood for an emotive voice and stirring performance.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
When Greed Is All You Bleed continues to display Brighter Suns’ live performance feel, drawing from a wide spectrum of progressive and alternative groups while still producing something fresh and original.
When asked what's different about Brighter Suns, Barsky explains, "We take every strong song idea and infuse the energy and excitement of a live performance feel to each recorded tune. And as rhythm instrument players at heart, we emphasize groove, which for us, is always as important as lyrics and melodies."
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following their four prior releases, Gee-Lane, Heads Held High, Help’s On the Way, and Already Gone, When Greed Is All You Bleed will be released 3/3/25..
Listen to a pre-release of When Greed Is All You Bleed here: https://on.soundcloud.com/RNC6dN9wufcbcTTx6
Contact
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
