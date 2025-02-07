AI Applied Consortium Charts Course for AI Innovation with Strategic 2025 Initiatives

The AI Applied Consortium expands in 2025 with new Board of Trustees members Dr. Martin R. Gonzalez (Director of Innovation, BP) and Suvajit Basu (Former CIO, Goya Foods), a Wholesale, Distribution & Retail Advisory Council driving AI adoption, and an AI Infrastructure Subcommittee led by Michael Burgess (VP Operations, Crenlo Engineered Cabs). A collaboration with the US Center for Advanced Manufacturing strengthens AI’s role in industry, with major announcements ahead.