Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest

Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest.