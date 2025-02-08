Silva Construction Gives Advice on What Home Improvements Increase Value
The owners of Silva Construction are giving the public advice on which home improvements will most increase their home value.
San Pedro, CA, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and home remodeling company in Southern California, is giving the public advice on which home improvements will most increase their home value.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, stated: “The most valuable home renovations include kitchen and bathroom remodels, exterior upgrades, and the addition of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).
“Modern kitchens are highly desirable to homebuyers, making kitchen renovations a worthwhile investment. Similarly, bathroom remodels often recoup a significant portion of their cost. Simple updates such as installing a new vanity, mounting a fresh mirror, or enhancing the lighting can make a big impact.
“Upgrading your home’s exterior can also yield strong returns. Replacing the entry door or garage door, installing manufactured stone veneer, or updating siding with vinyl are all smart improvements. A fresh coat of paint can further enhance curb appeal and boost property value.
“An ADU can be a valuable addition, providing potential rental income or extra living space for extended family. Beyond functionality, it can significantly increase your home's market value.
“Other impactful renovations include building a deck, improving energy efficiency, refinishing hardwood floors, and upgrading light fixtures to LED for a modern and cost-effective touch,” Clarke concluded.
Silva Construction has over 40 years of experience with remodeling and general construction, including home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling and the company’s signature “design-build” system which helps to simplify the remodeling process by having all steps from design to execution all under one roof. The company urges homeowners considering remodeling their homes to reach out to their local building experts to see what can be done for their property.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
