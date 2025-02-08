Ohh My Brand Launches Next-Gen Personal Branding Strategies, Expanding into Reputation Management
Ohh My Brand is expanding beyond personal branding into online reputation management with its specialized platforms — Ra-aha, Personeur, and Supersonify —to help professionals own their digital identity. The agency now offers SEO-driven reputation control, thought leadership content, and crisis-proof branding strategies to ensure professionals remain authoritative and trusted.
New York, NY, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ohh My Brand, a pioneer in personal branding, announces its latest strategic move —expanding into online reputation management (ORM) to help entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders own their digital identity. With AI-generated content saturating online spaces, professionals must take control of how they are perceived. Ohh My Brand’s ecosystem —Ra-aha, Personeur, and Supersonify — offers a multi-layered approach to building, refining, and protecting personal brands.
“Reputation is the currency of influence,” says Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand. “Personal branding has always been essential, but now, managing perception online is what determines whether opportunities come knocking or doors close.”
Why Personal Branding Needs Reputation Management
A recent study from Edelman Trust Barometer revealed that 64% of people trust individuals over corporate brands, making executive branding a necessity. However, negative search results, inconsistent messaging, or outdated narratives can hinder success.
Ohh My Brand is addressing these challenges through its three specialized platforms:
Ra-aha – Focused on high-profile reputation amplification, ensuring influential figures control their digital presence.
Personeur – A tailored solution for entrepreneurs and CEOs looking to refine their personal brand narratives.
Supersonify – Designed for industry professionals needing a strategic brand pivot to stay relevant.
This multi-platform approach empowers professionals to not only build authority but also sustain a long-term, trusted reputation.
The Shift: From Visibility to Authority
For years, personal branding was synonymous with visibility. Now, professionals must go beyond exposure and establish thought leadership, trust, and crisis-proof credibility. Ohh My Brand’s data-driven strategies help individuals:
- Control search results with SEO-driven reputation management
- Craft compelling content that builds industry leadership
- Align personal and corporate messaging to create a seamless identity
- Mitigate reputation risks before they impact business growth
“People Google you before they meet you,” explains Sarkhedi. “The narrative they find can make or break trust. We ensure that what they see represents the best version of you.”
About Ohh My Brand
Ohh My Brand is a premier personal branding and reputation management agency that helps professionals build, elevate, and protect their public identity. With expertise in high-impact storytelling, SEO strategy, and media positioning, Ohh My Brand transforms individuals into industry authorities. The agency has secured placements in Forbes, The New York Times, Entrepreneur, and top-tier media outlets.
Contact
Bhavik Sarkhedi
989-813-5677
www.ohhmybrand.com
