Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Fort Worth, TX, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dominus Commercial is pleased to announce the successful sale of Bunker Hill Storage, a premier self-storage facility located at 16131 US-175, Kemp, TX. The transaction marks another milestone in the growing self-storage market in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Bunker Hill Storage, a 32,900-square-foot facility situated on 2.83 acres, boasts 243 drive-up storage units and is strategically located along the high-traffic US Highway 175. With an 82% occupancy rate, the facility has significant potential for future growth, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.
“We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of this exceptional storage asset in Kemp,” said Tyler Trahant, Broker at Dominus Commercial. “The property’s prime location, strong fundamentals, and growth potential made it an outstanding acquisition for the new owner. We are confident that this facility will continue to thrive under its new leadership.”
Chad and Tyler are the North Texas Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
