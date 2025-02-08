Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Texas Self Storage Portfolio
Fort Worth, TX, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant are pleased to announce the sale of a unique off-market transaction that has successfully closed for a two-property self-storage portfolio located in Athens, Texas. The portfolio, comprising of Athens Central Self Storage and Athens Personal Self Storage, presented a substantial opportunity for operational enhancements and revenue growth, making them an attractive prospect for investors looking to capitalize on market improvements.
Key to this transaction were industry professionals Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of the Argus Self Storage Network, whose proactive efforts were instrumental in introducing the buyer in this exclusive off-market deal. Their expertise and market insight provided the critical connection between the buyer and seller, effectively acting as matchmakers in a challenging market environment.
“This transaction exemplifies our ability to navigate the current complex market and bring together complementary parties,” said Chad Snyder.
The successful sale of the Athens Central and Athens Personal Self Storage assets not only highlights the potential for value creation within the self-storage sector but also reinforces the strength of Athens, TX as an emerging market for strategic real estate investments.
Chad and Tyler are the North Texas Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
