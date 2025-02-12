Author Jenny L. Lewis’s New Book, "Wildflowers," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems and Short Stories Based Upon the Author’s Own Lived Experiences

Recent release “Wildflowers” from Page Publishing author Jenny L. Lewis is a powerful and thought-provoking assortment of poems and short stories that delve into universal themes, ranging from love, loss, heartache, and grief. With each entry, Lewis brings to life each of these emotions with raw and candid honesty.