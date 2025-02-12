Author Jenny L. Lewis’s New Book, "Wildflowers," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems and Short Stories Based Upon the Author’s Own Lived Experiences
Recent release “Wildflowers” from Page Publishing author Jenny L. Lewis is a powerful and thought-provoking assortment of poems and short stories that delve into universal themes, ranging from love, loss, heartache, and grief. With each entry, Lewis brings to life each of these emotions with raw and candid honesty.
Greenville, MI, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jenny L. Lewis, who currently works as a Client Care representative at a veterinary clinic, has completed her new book, “Wildflowers”: a riveting collection of poems, stories, and ruminations that speak directly for the author’s heart to explore the human condition and the world around her.
Author Jenny L. Lewis has always had a passion for writings and animals. As a child, she would write short stories for her classmates to read, and as she became older, her interest moved toward poetry. She uses poetry as a way to express her emotions, dreams, and life experiences. In her free time, the author loves to read dark romance novels and spend time with her three dogs—Auriel, Ares, and Alice.
“‘Wildflowers’ is a collection of raw and real emotions and life experiences,” writes Lewis. “These are stories over the course of two decades. They include love, loss, and heartbreak. They will allow others to feel seen, heard, and know they are not alone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jenny L. Lewis’s enthralling series promises to provide readers with a window into the author’s very soul as she weaves a beautiful tapestry with her gift of prose. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Wildflowers” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wildflowers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
