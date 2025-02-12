Author Alfredo Metoyer’s New Book, "Dad's Success," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around One Man’s Spiritual Journey to Discover the True Meaning of Success
Recent release “Dad's Success” from Covenant Books author Alfredo Metoyer is a thought-provoking and heartfelt tale that follows Carlos, a young man who is driven to success after witnessing his father struggle through most of his life. But after his father’s passing, Carlos learns of his father’s work and is left to learn what success really means.
Chicago, IL, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alfredo Metoyer, a loving father and grandfather who currently resides in Illinois, has completed his new book, “Dad's Success”: a poignant tale of one man’s journey to discover the true meaning of success following the passing of his father.
“Carlos is driven to succeed in life after seeing his dad struggle to make ends meet,” writes Metoyer. “After trying to get a loan to attend college and needing his dad as a cosigner, who refuses, Carlos never talks to him again.
“Fifteen years pass, and his dad dies. Carlos had become a self-made success. After burying his father and told what his dad did since he left, Carlos begins to learn what true success really is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alfredo Metoyer’s new book is a gripping look at how happiness and fulfillment can vary from person to person, offering a stark look at what one’s quest for arbitrary success can do to a man’s life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Dad’s Success” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to rediscover and redefine what success truly means.
Readers can purchase “Dad's Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
