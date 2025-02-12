Author Alfredo Metoyer’s New Book, "Dad's Success," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around One Man’s Spiritual Journey to Discover the True Meaning of Success

Recent release “Dad's Success” from Covenant Books author Alfredo Metoyer is a thought-provoking and heartfelt tale that follows Carlos, a young man who is driven to success after witnessing his father struggle through most of his life. But after his father’s passing, Carlos learns of his father’s work and is left to learn what success really means.