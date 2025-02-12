Author John O. Gray’s New Book, "Rhymes for the Times," is a Collection of Poems Containing Life Lessons to Inspire and Uplift Readers to Confront Their Issues
Recent release “Rhymes for the Times” from Covenant Books author John O. Gray is a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections that contain valuable life lessons designed to help readers face their past traumas with the help of the Lord. Through each poem, Gray hopes to inspire readers to break free of their struggles in order to find healing.
Palos Hills, IL, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John O. Gray, the president of Man in the Mirror Foundation, a nonprofit organization that mentors young men and homeless veterans, has completed his new book, “Rhymes for the Times”: a stirring collection of poems to help readers find spiritual healing and freedom from whatever challenges they have faced in the past, all through the help of the Lord.
As a writer and motivational speaker, author John O. Gray utilizes rhymes about life lessons as an essential tool to encourage young men to honestly evaluate their circumstances. He created a mentoring program for former Duke University basketball star Phil Henderson. John attended Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to study mental health counseling. He is happily married to his best friend, Saundra, for thirty years. His mentoring program began with his three sons, who are all college graduates and have matured into well-disciplined, successful men.
“It is my sincere hope that the poems contained in this book bring healing and encouragement to your life,” writes Gray. “May they help destroy the circumstances that hold you captive daily and prevent you from becoming the unique person God has created you to be, while also helping you forgive the previous generations who inflicted scars upon your life. May the Lord grant you the power of honesty to free yourself from these weights attached to your soul. I can assure you, freedom awaits to embrace you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John O. Gray’s new book is a thought-provoking series that will help readers discover their true sense of self and purpose, as designed by God. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Rhymes for the Times” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Rhymes for the Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
