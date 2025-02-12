Author D.M. Currie’s New Book, "Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends," is a Charming Story About a Helpful Spider That Saves the Day with Her Special Webs
Recent release “Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.M. Currie is a captivating story of Molly, a friendly spider who befriends three baby chicks. Worried that they may fall out of the nest while trying to fly for the first time, Molly does what she knows best and weaves her special knotty webs below to help catch the baby birds.
New York, NY, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.M. Currie has completed her new book, “Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends”: a heartfelt tale all about the importance of doing the right thing and helping others whenever one can.
“Molly is back in a brand-new adventure!” writes Currie. “There’s a new feathered family in the neighborhood, with 3 rambunctious young chicks not quite ready to fly, but all too eager to leave the nest. It’s up to Molly to make sure her new friends stay safe in a way that only she can — crafty usage of her famous ‘knotty webs.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.M. Currie’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Molly’s journey to help her friends, thus inspiring the rest of her spider community to help others as well. With colorful artwork and a valuable life lesson, “Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to discover the joy of helping out and making a difference however they can.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
