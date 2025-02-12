Author D.M. Currie’s New Book, "Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends," is a Charming Story About a Helpful Spider That Saves the Day with Her Special Webs

Recent release “Molly the Knotty Spider and Her 3 New Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.M. Currie is a captivating story of Molly, a friendly spider who befriends three baby chicks. Worried that they may fall out of the nest while trying to fly for the first time, Molly does what she knows best and weaves her special knotty webs below to help catch the baby birds.