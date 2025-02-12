Author Unknown Savage’s New Book "The Journey" is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Experiences in Overcoming Life’s Countless Struggles She is Forced to Endure
Recent release “The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Unknown Savage is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover the many trials and challenges the author has been forced to overcome throughout her life, including issues with God and men, and how she found her way through it all.
New York, NY, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unknown Savage has completed her new book “The Journey”: a stirring and thought-provoking account of the author’s life, revealing her journey in navigating loss, heartache, and the difficult struggles she came to know. With each turn of the page, Unknown Savage reveals how each moment came to define her, helping to shape the person she is today.
“This book is about the journey through a life from the perspective of a person never on the curb to be kicked off of,” shares the author. “It’s about sadness, depression, and rejection. It’s also about triumph, hope, and perseverance. It gives the reader a sense that no matter what they’re going through, they can make it too.”
She continues, “Although the journey has some dark moments, there are comical ones as well. You’re taken on an emotional roller coaster that you’re unsure you’d be able to endure. At some point, you’ll realize that you can. There’s something in the story for everyone. ‘The Journey’ is refreshingly honest. The reader may even believe they’re part of the story. By the end of this book, the audience will be thirsty for more information. How did things turn out? What’s next? Has she made her peace with God?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Unknown Savage’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the author’s life story, discovering how she managed to find the strength to overcome it all. Expertly paced and candid, “The Journey” is not only a memoir but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
