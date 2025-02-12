Author Unknown Savage’s New Book "The Journey" is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Experiences in Overcoming Life’s Countless Struggles She is Forced to Endure

Recent release “The Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Unknown Savage is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover the many trials and challenges the author has been forced to overcome throughout her life, including issues with God and men, and how she found her way through it all.